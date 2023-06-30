Applications are open for First Friday Art Walk in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Applications are open for the 2023-24 First Friday Art Walk season in Ocala.

The event’s steering committee is accepting applications from artists, art organizations, downtown businesses, and business sponsorships.

The application deadline is Tuesday, August 1st.

The First Friday Art Walk is an annual event that runs from September 1st to May 3rd of next year.

Artists are showcased along the streets around Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square.

