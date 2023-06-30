Bradford County firefighters put out apartment fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County firefighters put out an apartment fire at a complex in Lawtey.

BCFR officials were called to Lawtey Apartments around 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived, they saw a smoke coming from the kitchen of one of the units.

No one was inside the apartment and firefighters were able to contain the fire to just that unit.

It was extinguished within an hour.

Officials say they are investigating the cause of the fire.

