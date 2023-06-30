City of Lake Butler buzzing after audit identifies thousands of dollars in questionable spending

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents filled Lake Butler City Hall to get answers on the city’s financial audit that revealed questionable spending.

Powell and Jones presented the audit from 2022, finding some city leaders spent thousands of dollars on food, clothes, alcohol, car mileage, and cellular plans using city credit cards.

After commissioner Melissa Hendrix cited financial concerns months ago, commissioners voted to remove dale walker from his role as city manager and appointed Interim City Manager Richard Tillis.

“It’s very disappointing. You feel that sense of betrayal,” shared Hendrix. “We had a person that we intrusted, our city manager, to have oversight.”

Hendrix says approximately $20,000 in questionable credit card expenditures were found.

“We all need to make a point to check and listen and read what we get at every one of the meetings. Look at the budget. If the numbers to look to be a negative, why are they negative,” stated Hendrix.

Hendrix made clear the issues date back to 2018. She says she’s most surprised Walker paid himself 600 hours of sick and vacation time, totaling approximately $27,000 dollars.

“He was really hired to protect the city and to make this a better community for the people to live in and he really let them down,” shared resident David Mecusker.

Auditors also found salary increases among employees. Residents are demanding scrutiny and oversight.

“We just need to make sure that we do better for the people as far as the spending, and who’s spending it and have checks, balances, make sure policies are being written and followed,” stated Hendrix.

Commissioners voted to direct Powell and Jones to investigate further expenditures made by Walker and the former public works director.

