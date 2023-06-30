Colliers International settles lawsuit against the city of Gainesville

Colliers International SWAT raid
Colliers International SWAT raid(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lawsuit filed in the aftermath of a Gainesville Police Department SWAT raid has been settled out of court.

Jason Hurst, Nicola Moreland, and Bennett Harrell of Colliers International sued the city of Gainesville after what they called an unjustified use of force on their business. They sued the city, police department, and multiple officers involved in the raid on June 2, 2021.

RELATED: “It’s an injustice that our life is on the line for a white-collar crime”: GPD reviewing real estate office SWAT raid

A mediation meeting on June 13th produced the settlement. The terms were not announced.

RELATED: Pair of Gainesville real estate agents face state charges for white collar crimes

