Colliers International settles lawsuit against the city of Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lawsuit filed in the aftermath of a Gainesville Police Department SWAT raid has been settled out of court.

Jason Hurst, Nicola Moreland, and Bennett Harrell of Colliers International sued the city of Gainesville after what they called an unjustified use of force on their business. They sued the city, police department, and multiple officers involved in the raid on June 2, 2021.

A mediation meeting on June 13th produced the settlement. The terms were not announced.

