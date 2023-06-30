Crash in Levy County kills a Williston man

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Williston is dead after losing control of his SUV.

FHP troopers say the crash happened on US 27 near Northeast 158th Avenue Thursday morning.

TRENDING: City of Lake Butler buzzing after audit identifies thousands of dollars in questionable spending

The 39-year-old man was driving when he ran off the road. The SUV flipped and hit a fence and a gate.

Troopers say he was thrown out of the SUV. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.