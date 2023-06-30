Crash in Levy County kills a Williston man

FHP troopers say the crash happened on US 27 near Northeast 158th Avenue Thursday morning.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Williston is dead after losing control of his SUV.

FHP troopers say the crash happened on US 27 near Northeast 158th Avenue Thursday morning.

TRENDING: City of Lake Butler buzzing after audit identifies thousands of dollars in questionable spending

The 39-year-old man was driving when he ran off the road. The SUV flipped and hit a fence and a gate.

Troopers say he was thrown out of the SUV. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

The event’s steering committee is accepting applications from artists, art organizations,...
Applications are open for First Friday Art Walk in Ocala
Hart Springs in Gilchrist County announced online Thursday they had to close their swimming...
Hart Springs swimming area closes due to high water levels
Applications are open for First Friday Art Walk in Ocala
Preliminary state test results show some school districts excelling, others falling behind