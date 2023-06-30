Driver badly burned during vehicle fire in Alachua County

Fire (GFX)
Fire (GFX)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is badly burned after his vehicle caught fire in Alachua County on Friday morning.

Alachua County Fire Rescue officials say crews responded to Jonesville around 11:30 a.m. on the report of a vehicle fire. The incident was in the area of Northwest 143rd Street.

They say a Good Samaritan rescued the driver from the vehicle. He was rushed to UF Health Shands for treatment of critical injuries.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies confirm the truck was the only vehicle involved.

