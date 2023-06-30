Firework-safety for this Independence day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is cautioning Floridians to follow fire-safety guidelines ahead of the 4 of July holiday.

Under Florida law, people 18 and older can buy fireworks that are usually prohibited and use them on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Independence Day. These include explosive fireworks like firecrackers, torpedoes and roman candles.

Patronis, whose job includes the role of the state fire marshal, says people should avoid unapproved fireworks, keep kids and pets away from fireworks and leave the big shows to the professionals.

“The 4 of July is a legal day to shoot fireworks off in the state of Florida. So, please just take some extra precautions,” says Patronis. “Don’t try to relight duds. Make sure you keep your dogs and pets on leashes. You don’t want to take a chance of anybody getting hurt.”

Specific rules about where fireworks can be used vary from county to county, and some areas of the state have active burn bans.

