Gainesville man arrested for arson after starting apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A 50-year-old man was arrested in Gainesville Thursday night on an arson charge after starting a small apartment fire.

Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Gerrit Stewart after they say he lit a small fire in the living room with a lighter. The witness stated she heard Stewart say that everyone inside the apartment was going to burn in hell. Officers say she then went into the living room where Stewart had a lighter in his hand.

Stewart claimed he was attempting to light a candle with wads of paper. Officers say Stewart attempted to douse the fire when it got out of hand with water from a coffee pot.

Officers say the witness’s boyfriend and Stewart’s boyfriend were in the bathroom together being intimate at the time of the incident. Stewart denied being upset but claimed they were deliberately trying to antagonize him.

