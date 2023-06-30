Gainesville man arrested for arson after starting apartment fire

Mug shot of Gerrit Stewart
Mug shot of Gerrit Stewart
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A 50-year-old man was arrested in Gainesville Thursday night on an arson charge after starting a small apartment fire.

Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Gerrit Stewart after they say he lit a small fire in the living room with a lighter. The witness stated she heard Stewart say that everyone inside the apartment was going to burn in hell. Officers say she then went into the living room where Stewart had a lighter in his hand.

TRENDING: Lake City man arrested for drowning ex-girlfriend’s dog

Stewart claimed he was attempting to light a candle with wads of paper. Officers say Stewart attempted to douse the fire when it got out of hand with water from a coffee pot.

Officers say the witness’s boyfriend and Stewart’s boyfriend were in the bathroom together being intimate at the time of the incident. Stewart denied being upset but claimed they were deliberately trying to antagonize him.

