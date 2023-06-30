Governor’s office accepts applications for new GRU board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The law giving state oversight over Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) goes into effect on Saturday and applications for the new board are now open.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint a five-member board to oversee the utility. The nomination process is open and applications will be accepted from July through August.

The governor will appoint members within 60 days of the window ending. Their terms will start on Oct. 1, and the first meeting is planned for Oct. 4.

