Hart Springs swimming area closes due to high water levels

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - The recent rains are still causing problems in some parts of the area.

Hart Springs in Gilchrist County announced online Thursday they had to close their swimming area because of high water levels.

Other amenities remain open at Hart Springs, located along the Suwannee River north of Fanning Springs.

