Hart Springs swimming area closes due to high water levels

Hart Springs in Gilchrist County announced online Thursday they had to close their swimming area because of high water levels.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - The recent rains are still causing problems in some parts of the area.

Other amenities remain open at Hart Springs, located along the Suwannee River north of Fanning Springs.

