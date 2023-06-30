Hart Springs swimming area closes due to high water levels
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - The recent rains are still causing problems in some parts of the area.
Hart Springs in Gilchrist County announced online Thursday they had to close their swimming area because of high water levels.
Other amenities remain open at Hart Springs, located along the Suwannee River north of Fanning Springs.
TRENDING: Report: MCPS teacher ‘inflicted psychological distress’ on students
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.