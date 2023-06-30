High Springs pastor hosts ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event to teach kids the importance and role of trucks

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -Pastor Elder Adam Joy of Deeper Purpose Community Church is taking a load off of parents by hosting a community-wide ‘Touch-a-truck event in High Springs.

More than 21 trucks and hundreds of kids filled the Civics Center Park for the first annual event. The kids had the chance to hop in the vehicles honk the horns, and turn on the lights for the full experience.

Trucks from High Springs Fire Rescue, Alachua County Sheriff’s Department, and more turned out for the event. Joy says the event is meant to teach children what each truck’s job is and how it plays a part in the community.

“The turn out was awesome we had about 230 kids that showed up between the pre-school and the public,” said Joy. “They had a good time touching, touring, and learning about the trucks and the helicopter and just all the amazing vehicles that showed up today.”

Pastor Joy says the idea came from the excitement the kids at the summer camp kid would get when seeing a garbage truck pick up trash.

The next event will be the annual ‘Back-to-School Bash’ on August 6th.

