High Springs pastor hosts ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event to teach kids the importance and role of trucks

Joy says the event is meant to teach children what each truck’s job is and how it plays a part...
Joy says the event is meant to teach children what each truck’s job is and how it plays a part in the community.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -Pastor Elder Adam Joy of Deeper Purpose Community Church is taking a load off of parents by hosting a community-wide ‘Touch-a-truck event in High Springs.

More than 21 trucks and hundreds of kids filled the Civics Center Park for the first annual event. The kids had the chance to hop in the vehicles honk the horns, and turn on the lights for the full experience.

Trucks from High Springs Fire Rescue, Alachua County Sheriff’s Department, and more turned out for the event. Joy says the event is meant to teach children what each truck’s job is and how it plays a part in the community.

“The turn out was awesome we had about 230 kids that showed up between the pre-school and the public,” said Joy. “They had a good time touching, touring, and learning about the trucks and the helicopter and just all the amazing vehicles that showed up today.”

Pastor Joy says the idea came from the excitement the kids at the summer camp kid would get when seeing a garbage truck pick up trash.

The next event will be the annual ‘Back-to-School Bash’ on August 6th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Ocala house fire claims the life of a dog
Mug shot of Gerrit Stewart
Gainesville man arrested for arson after starting apartment fire
Marion County Fire Rescue crews respond to house fire
Ocala house fire claims the life of a dog
Senior couple in Gainesville collects paper money from 130 countries they’ve visited
Senior couple in Gainesville collects money from 130 countries they’ve visited