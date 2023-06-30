Homer Hogues, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 96

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades...
Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.(UNITED STATES AIR FORCE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
(CNN) - One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.

In 1946, Hogues entered the Army Air Corps, serving as a mechanic for the 99th fighter squadron, 332nd fighter group, which was one of the first units of Black aviators in the U.S. military.

After his career in the army ended, Hogues was employed at an electroplating facility in Texas for roughly 40 years before retiring.

A memorial service for both Hogues and his wife is scheduled for Saturday.

Hogues was 96 years old.

