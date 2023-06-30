Jacksonville Zoo names their newest addition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Jacksonville Zoo’s 12-week-old jaguar cub received his name today.

The cub born on April 7, 2023, was given the name Banks from the Name That Jag contest. After a week-long submission period, Zoo staff and the cub’s care specialists chose four names for a poll: Banks, Zuco, Duwey and Tabai.

After a 24-hour public poll, Banks came through as the winning name with 2,185 votes, followed by Zuco with 2,174 votes, Duwey with 2,164 votes and Tabai with 816 votes.

“Banks has captivated our community’s attention since he was born, and the success of this contest is a testament to Jacksonville’s passion for jaguars, both on and off the field,” said Nikki Smith, Chief Philanthropy and Community Engagement Officer at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. “We are beyond grateful for the support and generosity the cub and Zoo have received throughout the naming process, and we look forward to introducing him to his fans later this summer.”

The contest, in partnership with the Jaguars Foundation, received nearly $11,500 in donations. The Jaguars Foundation agreed to match up to $10,000 in donations made through the naming contest, making the total funds raised almost $21,500.

Banks and his mother, Babette, are not currently on exhibit. However, guests are encouraged to visit the Zoo’s Range of the Jaguar exhibit, where a video stream of the cub den will be shown.

