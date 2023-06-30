Jacksonville Zoo names their newest addition

Jaguar cub Banks with his 7-year-old mother Babette
Jaguar cub Banks with his 7-year-old mother Babette(Jacksonville Zoo)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Jacksonville Zoo’s 12-week-old jaguar cub received his name today.

The cub born on April 7, 2023, was given the name Banks from the Name That Jag contest. After a week-long submission period, Zoo staff and the cub’s care specialists chose four names for a poll: Banks, Zuco, Duwey and Tabai.

After a 24-hour public poll, Banks came through as the winning name with 2,185 votes, followed by Zuco with 2,174 votes, Duwey with 2,164 votes and Tabai with 816 votes.

“Banks has captivated our community’s attention since he was born, and the success of this contest is a testament to Jacksonville’s passion for jaguars, both on and off the field,” said Nikki Smith, Chief Philanthropy and Community Engagement Officer at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. “We are beyond grateful for the support and generosity the cub and Zoo have received throughout the naming process, and we look forward to introducing him to his fans later this summer.”

The contest, in partnership with the Jaguars Foundation, received nearly $11,500 in donations. The Jaguars Foundation agreed to match up to $10,000 in donations made through the naming contest, making the total funds raised almost $21,500.

Banks and his mother, Babette, are not currently on exhibit. However, guests are encouraged to visit the Zoo’s Range of the Jaguar exhibit, where a video stream of the cub den will be shown.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Fire (GFX)
Driver badly burned during vehicle fire in Alachua County
Driver badly burned during vehicle fire in Alachua County
Colliers International SWAT raid
Colliers International settles lawsuit against the city of Gainesville
Colliers International settles lawsuit against the city of Gainesville
GRU
Governor’s office accepts applications for new GRU board