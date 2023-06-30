Lake City city council members discuss workplace plans

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members met Thursday night to discuss plans concerning city staff workplaces.

Members talked about what to do with the old city hall, which needs extensive repairs.

Council members directed city manager Paul Dyal to develop a plan of staff needs before making any further plans.

Many city offices moved to a former bank building, and some of the talks centered on developing and adding on to that property.

However, no timeline was set for the new plans.

