Marion Technical College is receiving millions for mechanics program

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion Technical College is receiving millions of dollars to expand their mechanics program.

State officials approved just over $5.5 Million for the college to build a new facility.

It will house programs for the automotive, aviation, and diesel mechanics industries.

Marion County Public School officials say the need for these skilled positions is growing.

“This is gonna be a brand-new facility, specifically designed for mechanics program so we are not talking about sharing space we are talking about dedicated space for programs that have an immediate need right now in this community for skilled employees.”

Construction will begin in October and is scheduled to be done in September of 2025.

TRENDING STORY:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.