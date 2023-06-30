Newsweek names UF Health Shands Hospital among the best cancer hospitals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newsweek recognized UF Health Shands Hospital among the nation’s best cancer hospitals in its list of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals 2023 released Wednesday.

Out of 175 hospitals listed, UF Health Shands Hospital was 57.

Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals is new this year. The list is based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey of healthcare professionals and hospital managers; hospital quality metrics; and results from patient experience surveys.

Merry Jennifer Markham is the Robert E. and Roselee S. Wheeler Professor of Medicine in the division of hematology and oncology in the UF College of Medicine. She also serves as associate director for medical affairs at the UF Health Cancer Center.

“This ranking is a wonderful honor for our cancer program and our team of outstanding cancer physicians at UF Health,” says Markham, M.D., FACP, FASCO, chief, “This national recognition also speaks to the expertise and dedication of all the clinicians, nurses, support staff and leadership at UF Health who are committed to delivering superb cancer care for the patients and families we care for.”

Nine Florida hospitals made the list:

The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute at 10

Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville at 26,

UF Health Shands Hospital at 57

University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower at 66

Tampa General Hosptial at 94

Baptist Health - Baptist Hospital at 131

Clevland Clinic - Florida was 138, Adventhealth Orlando at 168

South Miami Hospital at 171

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital did not make the list.

Earlier this month, the UF Health Cancer Center received a designation from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) The UF Health Cancer Center became the 72 NCI-designated Cancer Center in the United States and the only NCI-Designated Cancer Center based at a public university in the state of Florida.

