Newsweek names UF Health Shands Hospital among the best cancer hospitals

UF Health Shands Hospital
UF Health Shands Hospital(UF Health Newsroom)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newsweek recognized UF Health Shands Hospital among the nation’s best cancer hospitals in its list of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals 2023 released Wednesday.

Out of 175 hospitals listed, UF Health Shands Hospital was 57.

Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals is new this year. The list is based on three data sources: a nationwide online survey of healthcare professionals and hospital managers; hospital quality metrics; and results from patient experience surveys.

Merry Jennifer Markham is the Robert E. and Roselee S. Wheeler Professor of Medicine in the division of hematology and oncology in the UF College of Medicine. She also serves as associate director for medical affairs at the UF Health Cancer Center.

“This ranking is a wonderful honor for our cancer program and our team of outstanding cancer physicians at UF Health,” says Markham, M.D., FACP, FASCO, chief, “This national recognition also speaks to the expertise and dedication of all the clinicians, nurses, support staff and leadership at UF Health who are committed to delivering superb cancer care for the patients and families we care for.”

Nine Florida hospitals made the list:

  • The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute at 10
  • Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville at 26,
  • UF Health Shands Hospital at 57
  • University of Miami Hospital and Clinics-UHealth Tower at 66
  • Tampa General Hosptial at 94
  • Baptist Health - Baptist Hospital at 131
  • Clevland Clinic - Florida was 138, Adventhealth Orlando at 168
  • South Miami Hospital at 171

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital did not make the list.

Earlier this month, the UF Health Cancer Center received a designation from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) The UF Health Cancer Center became the 72 NCI-designated Cancer Center in the United States and the only NCI-Designated Cancer Center based at a public university in the state of Florida.

RELATED: UF Health cancer center is officially NCI-designated

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Gainesville man arrested for arson after starting apartment fire - clipped version
Ocala house fire claims the life of a dog
Joy says the event is meant to teach children what each truck’s job is and how it plays a part...
High Springs pastor hosts ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event to teach kids the importance and role of trucks
Mug shot of Gerrit Stewart
Gainesville man arrested for arson after starting apartment fire