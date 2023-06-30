Ocala house fire claims the life of a dog

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family’s dog did not survive after their home in Ocala caught on fire on Thursday night.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to a home on Southeast 18th Street around 10:30 p.m. after a neighbor called to report the garage was on fire. The homeowner also called 911 saying all of the residents got out of the home and a large “pop” sound was heard in the garage.

When the crew arrived, 75 percent of the home was on fire with heavy smoke and flames visible. Using hose lines the firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 10:55 p.m.

Firefighters searched the home and found a dog inside. They used a pet oxygen mask to attempt to save the animal, but the dog died.

None of the residents or firefighters were hurt. Officials say the likely cause of the fire was an accidental electrical issue.

