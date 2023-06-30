Ocala house fire claims the life of a dog

Marion County Fire Rescue crews respond to house fire
Marion County Fire Rescue crews respond to house fire(MCFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family’s dog did not survive after their home in Ocala caught on fire on Thursday night.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to a home on Southeast 18th Street around 10:30 p.m. after a neighbor called to report the garage was on fire. The homeowner also called 911 saying all of the residents got out of the home and a large “pop” sound was heard in the garage.

When the crew arrived, 75 percent of the home was on fire with heavy smoke and flames visible. Using hose lines the firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 10:55 p.m.

Firefighters searched the home and found a dog inside. They used a pet oxygen mask to attempt to save the animal, but the dog died.

TRENDING: Report: MCPS teacher ‘inflicted psychological distress’ on students

None of the residents or firefighters were hurt. Officials say the likely cause of the fire was an accidental electrical issue.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

Mug shot of Gerrit Stewart
Gainesville man arrested for arson after starting apartment fire
Senior couple in Gainesville collects paper money from 130 countries they’ve visited
Senior couple in Gainesville collects money from 130 countries they’ve visited
Senior couple in Gainesville collects paper money from over 130 countries
WCJB TV20 FORECAST