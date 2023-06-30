Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 200 new state laws go into effect in July, including one which allows gun owners to carry a concealed gun without a concealed weapons permit.

House Bill 543, also known as the constitutional carry law, goes into effect July 1. A three-day waiting period to buy a gun remains unless you have the license.

Law enforcement agencies across North Central Florida shared information on the legislation to inform citizens.

“Go out and take a good training class to make sure the weapon you’re carrying is the weapon you’re familiar with, you’re comfortable with because the truth is you are still liable for everything you do with that firearm,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Paul Bloom.

Bloom told TV20 their deputies are trained and ready for the law to go into effect.

“We’ve already been in training with all of our deputies here making sure they understand this new law and the ways we will enforce it,” said Bloom.

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can purchase a firearm. Convicted felons, those under 21-years-old, and anyone convicted of certain violent crimes are some of those who disqualify from gun ownership. It also prohibits guns from entering certain facilities, such as schools and government buildings.

A firearm instructor in Ocala noticed an increase in sales since the law was signed, but he’s concerned people won’t be safe.

“The influx of people wanting to purchase a firearm, but also what it did is drop the amount of people actually coming into classes,” said Tomas Reyes, owner and instructor at Pro-Firearms Academy.

Reyes said he hopes anyone looking to purchase a firearm after the law is in effect does their research.

“You can carry anything that you have a really good foundation of the laws, how to carry because your responsibilities are going to be know the laws, know your weapon, and secure it when it’s not in your possession,” said Reyes.

Floridians have split opinions on the legislation. One gun owner from Dunnellon does not support the new law.

“I don’t like it,” said Charlie Purvis. “I think it’s going to cause more problems that it solves.”

A man from St. Petersburg believed gun owners should be allowed to protect themselves and their families.

“As easy as it could be to get them it would make people safer,” said Brian Auerbach. “If we’re going to have guns in this country, I think you should be able to protect yourself.”

Gun owners can carry their firearm across Florida without a permit as long as its hidden from view. The law differs when visiting other states.

