UF baseball update: Player departures via the transfer portal, plus All-American announcements

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three days after their crushing defeat in the College World Series finals, three Gator baseball players have entered the transfer portal, according to DI Baseball’s transfer tracker. Infielder Deric Fabian, pitcher Tyler Nesbitt, and outfielder Matt Prevesk will all seek another school.

Fabian’s departure is notable considering his North Central Florida roots. A native of Ocala, Fabian was the 2021 Florida Mister Baseball while a senior at North Marion. In his sophomore season at UF, however, he made only 10 starts in a loaded Florida lineup, batting .289 with two home runs.

Nesbitt had been with the Gators since 2020, but still has two years of eligibility remaining when you factor in his COVID waiver year and the Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for 728 days. He posted a 2.96 ERA in 11 appearances this season.

Prevesk was primarily a backup outfielder who hit .286 with one home run in seven starts.

Also on Thursday, four members of the NCAA runner-up Gators were voted All-Americans by D1 baseball. First baseman Jac Caglianone and outfielder Wyatt Langford were First Team selections, while shortstop Josh Rivera and pitcher Hurston Waldrep were chosen for the Second Team.

Caglianone slammed 33 home runs to lead the nation and drove in 90 runs. Both totals are school records. Langford batted .373 with 21 home runs, Rivera batted nearly 100 points higher than last season, and Waldrep fanned 156 hitters in 101 and two thirds innings.

