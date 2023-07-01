ACFR mourn the loss of former rescue lieutenant, Jim Pridgeon

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue workers are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officials say former rescue lieutenant, Jim Pridgeon has died.

Pridgeon joined ACFR in 1995 and served for 18 years, eventually retiring in 2012.

A viewing will be held at Watson’s Funeral Home in Trenton Wednesday, July 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A funeral will be held the following day at 10 a.m.

TRENDING STORY: Hawthorne community celebrates 91st homecoming

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.