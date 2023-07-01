ASO: Man arrested after battering, pulling woman’s teeth out

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on counts of felony battery early Saturday morning.

Deputies arrested Andy Ward, 38, at Holly Heights around 1 A.M. Saturday.

Deputies say Ward and the victim were in a verbal argument when he threw the victim to the ground. They say while on the ground, Ward physically placed his fingers into her mouth and ripped three to four of her top teeth out.

Ward is booked in the Alachua County Jail on counts of felony battery.

