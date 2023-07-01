FHP troopers investigate fatal crash in Marion County
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Marion County Saturday morning.
Troopers were dispatched at 10:36 A.M. and arrived at 10:49 A.M. to the site of the incident at County Road 484 and SW 170th Avenue in Dunnellon.
Troopers report the roadway is blocked.
The crash is currently under investigation.
