FHP troopers investigate fatal crash in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Marion County Saturday morning.

Troopers were dispatched at 10:36 A.M. and arrived at 10:49 A.M. to the site of the incident at County Road 484 and SW 170th Avenue in Dunnellon.

Troopers report the roadway is blocked.

The crash is currently under investigation.

TRENDING: ‘All of our stuff is lost’: Ocala house fire claims the life of a dog

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.