FHP troopers investigate fatal crash in Marion County

The crash is currently under investigation.
The crash is currently under investigation.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Marion County Saturday morning.

Troopers were dispatched at 10:36 A.M. and arrived at 10:49 A.M. to the site of the incident at County Road 484 and SW 170th Avenue in Dunnellon.

Troopers report the roadway is blocked.

The crash is currently under investigation.

