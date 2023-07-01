Fort White man arrested for stealing items from semi-truck
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Hull, 52, of Fort White, was arrested after deputies say he stole several items form a semi-truck this month.
Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say he broke the window of a semi-truck on June 12 and stole various items including a television, a toolbox, and CB radio.
Deputies used surveillance video to determine Hull was the suspect.
All of the items were recovered except for the TV, which was damaged.
