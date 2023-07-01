Fort White man arrested for stealing items from semi-truck

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Hull, 52, of Fort White, was arrested after deputies say he stole several items form a semi-truck this month.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies say he broke the window of a semi-truck on June 12 and stole various items including a television, a toolbox, and CB radio.

Deputies used surveillance video to determine Hull was the suspect.

All of the items were recovered except for the TV, which was damaged.

