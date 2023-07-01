Hawthorne community celebrates 91st homecoming

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The people in Hawthorne are kicking off the town’s 91st homecoming with three days of events to honor their history.

A variety of vendors, music, and food trucks filled the streets.

Silivia Ardley, President of the Hawthorne Homecoming committee, said homecoming week is a time where the community comes together.

“People just come home; people have lived here. This is our 91st year. People may move away or leave Hawthorne but this always gives them a reason to come back home. Family, fellowship, togetherness is what describe homecoming,” said Ardley. " Hawthorne is such a small community and we all love one another. We all clear our calendars because we know homecoming is the last Thursday in June and we’re coming home.”

Ardley is the first female President and is proud to keep tradition alive.

“My mom is at the very first homecoming 91 years ago. Dara Simpson. And she’s not with us but I’m quite sure she’s proud of her daughter keeping it going.”

Some local vendors have passed down their businesses from generation to generation dating back to the very first Hawthorne homecoming celebration.

Barbara’s Kitchen is a small vendor that sells home-cooked food from old family recipes, and it has been here since the very first one.

Julius Gordon has now taken over the small business from his aunt and is carrying on his family’s legacy.

“This is my great grandmother’s spot, her name was Mildred Rutledge, this whole strip is our families. Her daughter’s name is Barbara we have kept the dream alive; we have kept selling after centuries since she passed away in 2020. So, we just continue to keep doing it and it’s been a huge success.”

The vendor next door is family too. Betty’s tent has been here since the beginning. It dates back to the 1930′s when Hawthorne homecoming started as a small gathering in the community welcoming home the husbands that worked up North.

Brittany Browning is the granddaughter of Betty and has taken over her grandmother’s legacy.

" It originally started with my grandma, and she passed away about six years ago and my mom she took it over. I’m her granddaughter, and all the grandkids are helping support my mom now,” said Browning.

Browning said Hawthrone Homecoming is a time to honor family and friendships.

" I know she’s smiling down from Heaven that we are still keeping her tradition alive and keeping the Hawthorne community involved as well,” said Browning. “It’s extremely important because we are tight knit group. This is my grandma’s tent next to my cousin’s tent which is next to my Aunties tent. We help each other, we build the community up, and it’s all about love.”

Today’s celebration not only includes time to reflect on the past but also includes memories to make for the future.

Jaheim Bartley, owner of Jaheim’s Exotic desserts, is celebrating both the past and present. The 20-year-old was a vendor at the celebration with his mom Catrice clay, uncle, Joshua Mann, and Aunt, Bedra Washington.

“We are actually here celebrating our Hawthorne Homecoming today. 91 years, this is a great thing for Hawthorne, and I am so excited to be here and be here with my son on his bakery journey,” said Clay.

Jaheim always wanted to be a baker and is glad he can share his dreams with his community.

“It means a lot to us because it’s from my ancestors. It’s been going on and on. Now we are continuing the dream and I’m excited to be a part of it. I know they are smiling down on us, and still laughing because we are having a good time here in Hawthorne,” said Clay.

Saturday there will be a parade, music with a DJ, a kid’s dance party and food trucks and vendors again open till 11 pm.

The celebration takes place on 65th street, no parking is allowed both Friday and Saturday.

