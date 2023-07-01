Lake Butler kicks off 4th of July celebrations

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Fourth of July are beginning around North Central Florida this weekend.

Lake Butler got in on the festivities with the Lake Butler Rotary Club’s annual Independence Day Celebration.

The event kicked off with a fishing tournament and 5K early in the morning, then featured a car show in the afternoon.

Kids and families could enjoy games, stay cool with some sno-cones and shop for all kinds of goods from local vendors.

“You see folks wanting to come to Lake Butler to help us celebrate and make this a grand event,” said city commissioner, Rondoll Huggins. “Just to see families come out and set up their booths and enjoy their festivities. The most tremendous part to me is the fireworks, they’re bringing that back.”

The event was capped off with the return of that firework display commissioner Huggins was so excited for.

“It means a lot to me to be able to move back home and see a lot of friends and family that I haven’t seen in a long time and making Lake Butler my home again and coming back,” said Huggins, “it means a lot to see people enjoying themselves down here at the lake.”

