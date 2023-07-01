LCPD arrests two people after finding loaded gun and drugs during traffic stop

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop led Lake City police officers finding a loaded gun and drugs, including fentanyl.

Lake City officers arrested Nicholas Merritt, 44, and Billie Jo Mattson, 43, around 8 P.M. on Thursday.

Officers say they conducted a routine traffic stop on NE Chestnut Ave, leading to a consensual search of the vehicle.

Officers found Merritt with a loaded gun that was reported stolen from Missouri. They say he also possessed meth and a pink powder they determined was fentanyl.

Officers say next to him in the passenger seat, Mattson had meth and other drugs.

