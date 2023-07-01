MCSO K-9 finds drugs in woman’s purse during traffic stop
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Holly Hunter, 31, not the longtime film star.
During a traffic stop along South Pine Avenue, deputies sent a K-9 unit to search for any drugs in the vehicle.
The K-9 found a plastic baggie containing fentanyl in Hunter’s purse.
She told deputies she had no idea how it got in there.
TRENDING STORY: Hundreds protest Florida’s new immigration law hours before it takes effect
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.