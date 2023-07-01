‘My dream is coming true’: Suwannee woman unites with long-lost brother

SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patricia Bolton said she waited years for the day she could meet her brother, Kevin Roberts.

Bolton was 13-years-old when her older brother told her about Roberts, who was put up for adoption.

“When my brother who told me this passed away, it made me look even more for him,” said Bolton.

Bolton said she searched far and wide to find him by making calls, sending letters, and joining Ancestry.com 12 years ago. Last month, she got a notification from Roberts.

He joined Ancestry to learn more about his biological family, but said he was not expecting to find his sister.

“When you go into something with this level of expectations and all of sudden they jump up to here, it’s crazy because you don’t know how to process it,” said Roberts.

They got in contact and told TV20 they talked everyday. The siblings planned for Roberts to drive down from South Carolina so they can meet for the first time.

“My stomach’s flipping, my heart’s beating, but my dream is coming true today,” said Bolton.

She said she was speechless when she got the notification from her brother since she’s been trying to track him down for years.

“It’s everything I ever wanted, was to find him,” said Bolton.

The pair said it blew their mind how much they love someone they had never met. They are planning another reunion in August to Bolton can meet her nieces and nephews.

