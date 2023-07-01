One of eight “Freedom for All” events in the state held in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Protests are taking place around the state against policies passed during the recent legislative session.

“We have to focus on our joy and not let all of these oppressive laws get us down,” said Jyoti Parmar.

That is why members of Florida for All organized today’s event.

The event titled “Freedom for All” took place at numerous locations throughout the state, including Cora Roberson park in Gainesville.

Organizers say the goal is to protest what they call oppressive policies passed during the last state legislative session.

“I think the biggest thing is just understanding people’s experiences and trying to listen to them and trying to actually do their jobs,” said Morgan Averette, “and follow what the people want, because it doesn’t feel like with all this legislation that has been passed, that this is what the people want.”

The event was labeled a protest, but organizers say it is not a typical one.

They wanted to use joy and celebration to spread their message that they will not stand for these policies.

Some advocates at the event shared why they believe that joy is a better expression of protest than other means.

“Joy is really important and I think joy sustains us more than the alternative,” said Averette, “even though I think it’s important to feel everything.”

“Expressing the fact that they are able to be unapologetically them and still be happy and thriving no matter what,” said Roni Militello. “And just kind of being themselves in the face of all this resistance.”

The event was schedule for July 1 because that’s when most of the policies they are protesting took effect.

There were seven other events around the state, including one more in North Central Florida that took place in Palatka.

