Suwannee Valley Electric Co-Op sends three teens to tour US capital

WASHINGTON (WCJB) - Three teens from the Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative service area were chosen to take a tour of the nation’s capital.

Around 2,000 teens from across the country went to Washington D.C. to this year’s National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Youth Tour in June.

The teens toured museums, visited historical monuments, met with elected officials, and learned the impact that electric co-ops have on their communities.

Elijah Dockery of Columbia High, Ella Hancock of Lafayette High, and Sarah Welch from Hamilton County represented Suwannee Valley.

From left to right: Sarah Welch, Ella Hancock, Elijah Dockery (Suwannee Valley Electric Co-Op)

They have been sending students on the trip for over 50 years.

Suwannee Valley Electric Co-Op is a not-for-profit cooperative which provides safe, affordable and reliable electric service to over 28,000 consumers in Florida’s Columbia, Hamilton, Lafayette and Suwannee counties. It maintains over 4,100 miles of electric distribution lines and serves an area of about 2,100 square miles

