‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Susan Lorincz, 58, (left), Pamela Dias, mother of victim, and civil rights Attorney Ben Crump...
‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Latest News

ASO: Man arrested after battering, pulling woman’s teeth out
The event kicked off with a fishing tournament and 5K early in the morning, then featured a car...
Lake Butler kicks off 4th of July celebrations
There were seven other events around the state, including one more in North Central Florida...
One of eight “Freedom for All” events in the state held in Gainesville
Authorities help rescue 3 dogs in townhouse fire after noticing smoke