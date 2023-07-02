Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies look for missing teenager

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old juvenile.

Logan Raverty has been missing since Tuesday when he was last seen in Gainesville, Fl.

Deputies say Raverty was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt. He has a tattoo near the left thumb of a diamond and a tattoo of the number seven on his left inner wrist.

Deputies note that Raverty has a medical condition that requires medication he does not have with him. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 352-955-1818.

TRENDING: Man dead after Ocala shooting, police looking for shooter

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.