Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies look for missing teenager
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old juvenile.
Logan Raverty has been missing since Tuesday when he was last seen in Gainesville, Fl.
Deputies say Raverty was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt. He has a tattoo near the left thumb of a diamond and a tattoo of the number seven on his left inner wrist.
Deputies note that Raverty has a medical condition that requires medication he does not have with him. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 352-955-1818.
