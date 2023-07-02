Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies look for missing teenager

Image of missing teenager Logan Raverty
Image of missing teenager Logan Raverty(The Aware Foundation)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old juvenile.

Logan Raverty has been missing since Tuesday when he was last seen in Gainesville, Fl.

Deputies say Raverty was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt. He has a tattoo near the left thumb of a diamond and a tattoo of the number seven on his left inner wrist.

Deputies note that Raverty has a medical condition that requires medication he does not have with him. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 352-955-1818.

TRENDING: Man dead after Ocala shooting, police looking for shooter

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st

Latest News

Dog rescued from burning Ocala apartment after child sets off fireworks
Residents at Berkeley Pointe apartments were forced to evacuate around 11 a.m. after the fire...
Dog rescued from burning Ocala apartment after child sets off fireworks
Man dead after Ocala shooting, police looking for shooter
Ocala Police officials got a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. about gunshots near Northwest 16th St.
Man dead after Ocala shooting, police looking for shooter