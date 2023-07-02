An inmate attempts suicide in Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An inmate was found after attempting to take his own life in his cell during a routine check early Sunday morning.

Inmate Kellum West was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after he attempted suicide. Deputies say West had tied a bed sheet into a noose and hung it from a vent in the ceiling.

Writings by West that related to his desire to take his own life were found in his cell. Deputies say he was alone in his cell which was located in a mental health pod.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing, for more information click here.

