Applications for new GRU board now open

The new bill gives the Governor the authority to appoint a five-member board to oversee GRU
The new bill gives the Governor the authority to appoint a five-member board to oversee GRU(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Governor’s Office of Executive Appointments is now accepting applications for the five director positions of the new GRU board.

The bill that gave state oversight over Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) went into effect Saturday, creating the Gainesville Regional Utility Authority. The Authority will manage, operate, control, and have broad authority over the operation of GRU.

The nomination process is open and accepting applications through August. The Governor will appoint the five directors within 60 days of the application window closing.

TRENDING: Dog rescued from burning Ocala apartment after child sets off fireworks

The new law has several requirements for the five directors, including:

  • One must be a residential customer with substantial knowledge of GRU, its operations, and its history.
  • One must be the owner or representative of a private, nongovernmental customer consuming at least 10,000-kilowatt hours per month of electricity during the previous 12 months.
  • Three must be competent and knowledgeable in one or more specific fields including, but not limited to, law, economics, accounting, engineering, finance, or energy.

To be eligible for appointment and to remain a director, each must:

  • Maintain their primary residence within the electric service territory of GRU’s electric utility system
  • Receive GRU electric utility system service at all times during the term of appointment
  • Have no felony conviction
  • Be a qualified elector of the City, except that at least one member must be a resident of the unincorporated area of Alachua County or a municipality in the county other than the City of Gainesville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Image of missing teenager Logan Raverty
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies look for missing teenager
Dog rescued from burning Ocala apartment after child sets off fireworks
Residents at Berkeley Pointe apartments were forced to evacuate around 11 a.m. after the fire...
Dog rescued from burning Ocala apartment after child sets off fireworks
Man dead after Ocala shooting, police looking for shooter