Applications for new GRU board now open

The bill that gave state oversight over Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) went into effect Saturday, creating the Gainesville Regional Utility Authority. The Authority will manage, operate, control, and have broad authority over the operation of GRU.

The nomination process is open and accepting applications through August. The Governor will appoint the five directors within 60 days of the application window closing.

The new law has several requirements for the five directors, including:

One must be a residential customer with substantial knowledge of GRU, its operations, and its history.

One must be the owner or representative of a private, nongovernmental customer consuming at least 10,000-kilowatt hours per month of electricity during the previous 12 months.

Three must be competent and knowledgeable in one or more specific fields including, but not limited to, law, economics, accounting, engineering, finance, or energy.

To be eligible for appointment and to remain a director, each must:

Maintain their primary residence within the electric service territory of GRU’s electric utility system

Receive GRU electric utility system service at all times during the term of appointment

Have no felony conviction

Be a qualified elector of the City, except that at least one member must be a resident of the unincorporated area of Alachua County or a municipality in the county other than the City of Gainesville.

