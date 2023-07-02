Cedar Key fireworks on the water in need of donations

Help fund the best fireworks on the water(Cedar Key)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) -Cedar Key hopes to launch fireworks off a barge this independence day, but they lack the funds to do so.

Cedar Key is asking for donations to fund their firework show set to launch between Dock Street and Atsena Otie on July 4. This show can be viewed from the coast and by boat.

Click here to learn more and donate.

