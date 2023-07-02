Dixie County couple working to restore veterans memorial

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Robert and Gail Carter have made it their mission to honor their fallen heroes at the All American Veteran Memorial in Dixie County.

Robert says they took on the project about eight years ago and it’s time to take it into the future.

“This memorial is very important for our freedoms in America,” said Carter. “It represents all American veterans from the conception of this country until current day. Without the veterans, we would not have the freedoms we have in America.”

Robert and Gail say they have put thousands of dollars themselves into refurbishing the memorial.

They are also planning on turning a building on the property into an event space.

As part of renovations to the memorial, carter hopes that he’ll be able to build a wall for tiles that honor veterans and currently lay on the ground to put them on a more prominent display.

Carter also wants to build a separate memorial at the site for Thaddeus Parker, a Cross City native and medic who died in world war 2 while saving two marines.

Parker had a destroyer escort ship named in his honor--which was in service to the US Navy for more than 20 years.

“It’s very important to me to recognize our hometown heroes,” said Carter,” and there’s not many people from North Central Florida that’s had a destroyer escort ship named after them for the sacrifice they’ve made.”

The Carters are planning a festival to help fundraise for the memorial that will include multiple bluegrass bands and take place in October.

If you would like to donate to help their cause, you can send checks to 99 SE 194 Ave Old Town, FL 32680.

For more information you can call Robert or Gail at 352-646-4300 and 352-356-2398.

