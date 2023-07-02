Dog rescued from burning Ocala apartment after child sets off fireworks

Residents at Berkeley Pointe apartments were forced to evacuate around 11 a.m. after the fire started.(Ocala Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala firefighters rescued a dog from an apartment fire this morning after a child lit fireworks indoors.

Residents at Berkeley Pointe apartments were forced to evacuate around 11 a.m. after the fire started.

The building was filled with smoke when firefighters arrived.

Fire rescue officials were able to rescue a dog from the unit that caught fire.

The people living in the apartment told firefighters their child got a hold of fireworks and lit them indoors, starting the fire.

Four apartments were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

