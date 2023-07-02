Florida Man arrested for pulling teeth

Mug shot of Andy Ward
Mug shot of Andy Ward(The Alachua County Sheriff's Office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 38-year-old man was arrested in Gainesville early Saturday morning after a verbal argument turned physical.

Andy Ward was arrested for battery after an argument with his girlfriend escalated to violence. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say he threw his victim to the ground and ripped out several of her top teeth.

Ward claims that he and his girlfriend were arguing over an alleged affair she was having.

At the scene, Ward refused to listen to the deputies’ instructions and had to be subdued with a Taser.

