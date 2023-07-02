Florida Man arrested for pulling teeth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 38-year-old man was arrested in Gainesville early Saturday morning after a verbal argument turned physical.

Andy Ward was arrested for battery after an argument with his girlfriend escalated to violence. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say he threw his victim to the ground and ripped out several of her top teeth.

Ward claims that he and his girlfriend were arguing over an alleged affair she was having.

At the scene, Ward refused to listen to the deputies’ instructions and had to be subdued with a Taser.

TRENDING: Man dead after Ocala shooting, police looking for shooter

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.