Gainesville Police Department takes down runaway goat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Police Department officers captured a furry fugitive today.

GPD received many calls about a goat running wild near Northwest 13 Street. With the assistance of two citizens, two GPD officers were able to bring her into custody safely.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this goat, please call UF Animal Hospital at 352-392-2235.

