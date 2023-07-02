‘I heard BOOM’: Ocala apartment catches fire after child attempts to light firework inside

The fire broke out in the Berkeley Pointe Apartments.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple families escaped the worst after a fire broke out in the Berkeley Pointe Apartments in Ocala

Witnesses say one of the children who escaped the flames was the one who started it.

“As I was sitting on the porch, all I heard was the fireworks going off but, I was thinking maybe the grownups was lighting them up early for them,” shared witness Pearl Boswell. “I heard the big go one go on, boom, that’s when the neighbor he was running. He was like hey somebody help me, the building’s on fire.”

Residents told TV20 the 7 year old child was left alone in the home. He got a hold of fireworks and lit them indoors, starting the flames.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog that was trapped inside of this unit. Many residents told TV20 this could’ve been prevented.

“It’s a sad situation to see, but people need to be watching their kids,” shared resident Chelsea Smith.

Four apartments were damaged and a few families were forced to evacuate. According to officials no injuries were reported.

