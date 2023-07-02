‘Just terrible’: Residents shaken after shots fired in Ocala neighborhood, leaving one man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in one Ocala neighborhood are shaken after multiple shots were fired Saturday, leaving one man dead.

Ocala Police officials got a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. regarding gunshots near Northwest 16th Street.

“Well it’s bad because we have kids around here you never know you know, they might get hit,” shared resident Dorothy Lee Taylor. “We thought they were firecracker things.”

According to the caller, multiple people were involved in the shooting. Officers arrived to find shell casings, but no suspects.

“It’s just sad,” shared neighbor Howard Brown Jr. “It’s hurtful that somebody got their life taken from them. Just terrible. And there’s kids in the neighborhood and there shouldn’t do like shooting and stuff like that.”

Fire rescue officials say a man with a gunshot wound to the chest and was dropped at an Ocala Fire Station #1 shortly after. He was then taken to the hospital where he died.

