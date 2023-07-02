Man dead after Ocala shooting, police looking for shooter

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating a shooting death in Ocala.

Ocala Police officials got a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. about gunshots near Northwest 16th St.

According to the caller, multiple people were involved in the shooting.

Officers arrived to find shell casings, but no shooter.

Fire rescue officials say a man with a gunshot wound was dropped at an Ocala fire station soon after. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

We do not know the identity or age of the victim at this time.

