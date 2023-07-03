Amber Alert canceled for 12-year-old missing from Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A missing 12-year-old girl was found after a Florida Amber Alert was issued for her on Monday morning.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officials say Fernanda Arias, 12, was found safe. She disappeared in the area of Peach Drive in Jacksonville.

According to our media partner WJXT, Fernanda was found with Jorge Reyes. The sheriff’s office is investigating to determine if charges are warranted.

Fernanda was found in the vicinity of her home.

Amber Alert issued for Fernanda Arias, 12 (FDLE)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.