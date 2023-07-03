Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.(Source: FDLE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
Officers arrived to find shell casings, but no suspects.
‘Just terrible’: Residents shaken after shots fired in Ocala neighborhood, leaving one man dead
Ocala Police officials got a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. regarding gunshots near Northwest 16th...
OPD identifies victim of deadly shooting in Ocala neighborhood
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling sue Harvard over legacy admissions
Doctor discusses worrying diabetes study