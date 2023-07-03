Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old missing from Duval County

Amber Alert issued for Fernanda Arias, 12
Amber Alert issued for Fernanda Arias, 12(FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Amber Alert on Monday for a 12-year-old girl who may be in the company of a man.

Authorities are searching for Fernanda Arias, 12. She was last seen in the area of Peach Drive in Jacksonville. She was wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

They say Fernanda may be with Jorge Reyes. Little information is known about Reyes. They may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda.

If seen, authorities ask citizens not to approach and call 911.

Fernanda Arias is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

