Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old missing from Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Amber Alert on Monday for a 12-year-old girl who may be in the company of a man.

Authorities are searching for Fernanda Arias, 12. She was last seen in the area of Peach Drive in Jacksonville. She was wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

They say Fernanda may be with Jorge Reyes. Little information is known about Reyes. They may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda.

If seen, authorities ask citizens not to approach and call 911.

Fernanda Arias is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.