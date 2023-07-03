Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 2-year-old Michigan girl

By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Michigan who police say was kidnapped.

Police are looking for Rashad Maleek Trice, a Black man in his mid-to-late 20s. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith. They were last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing, WILX reports.

Police call this “a very urgent situation.”

Wynter is described as a Black female with braided, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows.

Police say Trice and Wynter were last seen in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with a Michigan license plate. It is unknown what direction the vehicle was headed, but there may be ties to Detroit.

If you have any information on where Trice or Wynter could be, you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

