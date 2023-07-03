Fireworks Sounds can trigger Veteran PTSD

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although many will brave the heat to enjoy the fireworks displays this week, the sounds of explosions can be triggering to some including veterans who have PTSD.

Vets with PTSD don’t have to suffer forever.

Many love the sights and sounds of fireworks going off to celebrate the nation’s birthday, but for the very ones who served, the same sound can trigger unpleasant memories.

“They hear the noises, they hear the fireworks displays and those can affect veterans and individuals in many different ways from maybe some moderate , you know, to really severe you know, trigger reactions or flashbacks”, said Jason White, President of Warrior Wheels Foundation.

Probably some of the best advice for veterans who still suffer from PTSD from external stimuli like the fireworks on the 4th of July is just to seek out treatment through many of the veteran groups out there who provide help to many of our veterans who are coming back.

“They get peer support, or peer treatment, you know, they also have access, immediate access to different organizations across the country or resources here in our community that provide clinical treatment beside just the peer support”, said Jason White, President of Warrior Wheels Foundation.

With this long term support, some of the pain of past traumas can be healed and the sound of fireworks ca bring back joy.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.