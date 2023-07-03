Fireworks Sounds can trigger Veteran PTSD

Veteran PTSD can be triggered during fireworks
By Bert Charan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although many will brave the heat to enjoy the fireworks displays this week, the sounds of explosions can be triggering to some including veterans who have PTSD.

Vets with PTSD don’t have to suffer forever.

Many love the sights and sounds of fireworks going off to celebrate the nation’s birthday, but for the very ones who served, the same sound can trigger unpleasant memories.

“They hear the noises, they hear the fireworks displays and those can affect veterans and individuals in many different ways from maybe some moderate , you know, to really severe you know, trigger reactions or flashbacks”, said Jason White, President of Warrior Wheels Foundation.

Probably some of the best advice for veterans who still suffer from PTSD from external stimuli like the fireworks on the 4th of July is just to seek out treatment through many of the veteran groups out there who provide help to many of our veterans who are coming back.

“They get peer support, or peer treatment, you know, they also have access, immediate access to different organizations across the country or resources here in our community that provide clinical treatment beside just the peer support”, said Jason White, President of Warrior Wheels Foundation.

With this long term support, some of the pain of past traumas can be healed and the sound of fireworks ca bring back joy.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Veteran PTSD can be triggered during fireworks
Gainesville Residents United files lawsuit over GRU local bill
Residents sue to stop state-appointed board from taking over GRU
Residents sue to stop state-appointed board from taking over GRU
An employee with Bobs Tree Service was killed while on the job.
Tree trimmer killed while working at Marion County golf course