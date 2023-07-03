Gainesville charter school founder, prominent community member dies

Dr. Simon Johnson, 95, dies
Dr. Simon Johnson, 95, dies(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A prominent member of the community and the founder of the Caring and Sharing Learning School in Gainesville has Died. Dr. Simon Johnson died on Sunday night at the age of 95.

Johnson was the first tenured black professor at the University of Florida’s College of Education. He’s also a retired professor emeritus.

Johnson founded the Caring and Sharing Learning School alongside his wife in 1998.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

vet ptsd
Fireworks Sounds can trigger Veteran PTSD
Fatality occurs while Bob's Tree Service works at golf course in Ocala
Tree trimmer killed while working at Marion County golf course
The University of Florida football team plays its home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium,...
UF advertises for architect firm for future Ben Hill Griffin Stadium project
Gainesville Residents United files lawsuit over GRU local bill
Residents sue to stop state-appointed board from taking over GRU