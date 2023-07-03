Gainesville charter school founder, prominent community member dies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A prominent member of the community and the founder of the Caring and Sharing Learning School in Gainesville has Died. Dr. Simon Johnson died on Sunday night at the age of 95.

Johnson was the first tenured black professor at the University of Florida’s College of Education. He’s also a retired professor emeritus.

Johnson founded the Caring and Sharing Learning School alongside his wife in 1998.

