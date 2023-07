GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After all the 4th of July celebrations, we have a great way to burn off all the amazing food.

On this week’s Gainesville Heath and Fitness segment, we’ll show you some lower body workouts.

RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Summertime workouts

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.