Mamma bear with 3 cubs visits Marion County neighborhood

MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - Cute or terrifying? A TV20 viewer caught a video of a female black bear and her three cubs wandering a neighborhood in Marion Oaks over the weekend.

TV20 Meteorologist Scott Gagliardi suggested the bears were out and about late at night to escape the brutal heat of the day.

The video of the bear family was shared by Pablo Ruiz.

The Florida Fish and WildlifeConservation Commission estimates more than 4,000 black bears live in the state.

The agency recommends people living in a community with active bear populations secure their garbage, pet food, and birdseed. Dog owners should use a short lease and livestock should be secured with an electric fence.

