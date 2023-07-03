Mamma bear with 3 cubs visits Marion County neighborhood

The Florida Fish and WildlifeConservation Commission estimates more than 4,000 black bears live in the state
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - Cute or terrifying? A TV20 viewer caught a video of a female black bear and her three cubs wandering a neighborhood in Marion Oaks over the weekend.

TV20 Meteorologist Scott Gagliardi suggested the bears were out and about late at night to escape the brutal heat of the day.

The video of the bear family was shared by Pablo Ruiz.

The Florida Fish and WildlifeConservation Commission estimates more than 4,000 black bears live in the state.

The agency recommends people living in a community with active bear populations secure their garbage, pet food, and birdseed. Dog owners should use a short lease and livestock should be secured with an electric fence.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Fireworks (GFX)
Fireworks trigger PTSD for some veterans, treatment available
UF advertises for architect firm for future Ben Hill Griffin Stadium project
Tree trimmer killed while working at Marion County golf course
Mamma bear with 3 cubs visits Marion County neighborhood